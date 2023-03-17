Executive Mosaic Celebrates SAIC’s Nazzic Keene and CIA’s Nand Mulchandani For 2023 Wash100 Award Wins

In honor of their induction into the 2023 Wash100 class, Executive Mosaic has commemorated the accomplishments of Science Applications International Corp . CEO Nazzic Keene and Central Intelligence Agency Chief Technology Officer Nand Mulchandani with celebratory profiles.

The annual Wash100 Award , which has endured as the most sought after recognition in the government contracting industry for the last 10 years, once again continued the tradition of highlighting the most distinguished GovCon executives. Keene and Mulchandani both proved their strength as leaders in this iteration of the award’s rigorous selection process.

A six-time Wash100 awardee, Keene earned her spot for her dedication to expanding SAIC by prioritizing its growth and technology accelerants area and “aligning capital allocation with long-term shareholder value creation.”

Keene has also progressed the company’s plans to build a more diverse workforce, enhance employee benefits, reduce environmental impacts, grow community engagement and provide job opportunities for veterans. To read her full profile, click here .

Mulchandani, the CIA’s first-ever CTO, secured his 2023 Wash100 win through efforts to build a more comprehensive technology strategy to boost the agency’s array of capabilities.

As a co-author of the Software-Defined Warfare: Architecting the DOD’s Transition to the Digital Age report, which was published in September, Mulchandani additionally advocated for the use of software by U.S. warfighters to maintain a competitive advantage as warfare moves further into the digital age. Click here to read his full profile.

