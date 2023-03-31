DOE To Invest in Advanced Technologies for Underground Electric Grid Construction; Evelyn Wang Quoted

The Department of Energy will invest up to $40 million to finance a new initiative to develop technologies for the construction of underground medium-voltage power distribution grids in urban and suburban communities.

On Thursday, the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy said that the funding will support the creation of technologies to automate installation, prevent damage and eliminate errors and underground obstacles .

“We know that by undergrounding our grid, we can create a more resilient and reliable U.S. power grid. But right now, we need to develop the solutions to make the process safer and more cost-effective,” said Evelyn Wang , director of ARPA-E.

Selected teams under the Grid Overhaul with Proactive, High-speed Undergrounding for Reliability, Resilience and Security program will create high-speed construction tools, advanced look-ahead sensors and automated cable splicing systems.