DOE, EPA Sign Agreement on Interagency Electric Reliability Communication

The Environmental Protection Agency has entered into an agreement with the Department of Energy to collaborate on clean energy efforts aimed at boosting the reliability and cost-effectiveness of the U.S. electric grid.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and EPA Administrator Michael Regan signed the joint memorandum of understanding to coordinate interagency communication and consultation on electric reliability to support the Biden administration’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, EPA said Thursday.

As part of the partnership, representatives from both agencies will meet at least twice a year for updates about policies and programs on electric reliability, information sharing and analysis and discussions on monitoring and outreach efforts.

A team of experts on electric reliability from DOE and EPA will handle routine communications across the agencies.

“The clean energy transition is an amazing opportunity to add a diverse range of energy sources to our power systems, making them more resilient and reliable,” Granholm said.

Regan said EPA will “provide needed regulatory certainty and support grid reliability and resiliency at every stage as the agency advances efforts to reduce pollution, protect public health, and deliver environmental and economic benefits for all.”