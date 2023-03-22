DOD Releases Biomanufacturing Strategy to Guide Defense Activities in the Emerging Field

The Department of Defense has published its Biomanufacturing Strategy, a collection of guidelines related to the emergence of this new approach to manufacturing, which uses biological mechanisms in its processes.

Built on three pillars, the strategy will inform research activities, industry partnerships and relationships with allies within the growing field, which is expected to have a considerable impact on U.S. national security and economic competitiveness , the DOD announced on Tuesday.

Heidi Shyu , under secretary of defense for research and engineering and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, noted the National Defense Strategy’s push for the DOD to “seed opportunities in biotechnology” to maintain a technological advantage.

“The strategy’s principles will define the path we must take to not just develop advanced technologies, but turn them into advanced capabilities that meet national security needs,” she added.

Efforts to incorporate biomanufacturing processes into the production of fuels, chemicals and construction materials are quickly progressing. In the future, biomanufacturing may also allow for the development of biologically-based environmental sensors and wearable technology as well as materials with new characteristics.

As part of the strategy, the DOD aims to establish transition partners for early-stage innovations by making sure that emerging science is focused on capabilities that can assist operational commanders with reaching mission goals. The strategy also calls for the creation of a “self-sustaining domestic biomanufacturing ecosystem,” to meet defense demands and support an enduring competitive advantage.

To better understand the biomanufacturing industry as it changes and expands, the DOD will also prioritize the collection of data to guide future investments and minimize risks associated with the new field.

