Craig Abod & Andrew Hunter Highlighted as 2023 Wash100 Winners

Carahsoft President Craig Abod and Andrew Hunter , assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, were highlighted today for their selection to Executive Mosaic’s 2023 Wash100 Award.

100 of the government contracting ecosystem’s most influential and impactful executives are chosen to receive the prestigious Wash100 Award every year, and this year’s list represents Executive Mosaic’s 10th unique roster of recipients.

Abod received his ninth Wash100 Award this year for spearheading Carahsoft’s expansion efforts through partnerships with software vendors, system integrators and other consulting partners. The Carahsoft president has also made waves in this year’s Wash100 popular vote competition — Abod has received over 1,000 votes and has held his place at number one for the last few weeks. Read Craig Abod’s full Wash100 profile here .

This year marks Hunter’s first year of recognition on the elite Wash100 list, his place on which he earned for demonstrating leadership in advancing the research, development and acquisition efforts within the Air Force. In his first year in the position, Hunter has made notable strides in advancing the service’s technological programs, software initiatives and weapons systems. Read more about Hunter’s accomplishments in this Wash100 profile .

