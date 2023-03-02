CISA Seeks to Facilitate MITRE ATT&CK Mapping With ‘Decider’ Tool

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has debuted a tool designed to help researchers, analysts and network defenders map threat actors’ tactics, techniques and procedures to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute developed the Decider tool with MITRE’s ATT&CK team, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Decider is a web application that serves as a companion to the document Best Practices for MITRE ATT&CK Mapping and enables cyber defenders to facilitate mapping to the framework by walking them through guided questions about the activity of adversaries.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with HSSEDI and MITRE in offering the Decider tool to better guide ATT&CK mapping and help the cybersecurity community accurately understand adversary activities and make well-informed decisions that raise our collective defense,” said Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA.

HSSEDI is a federally funded research and development center that MITRE operates for the Department of Homeland Security.