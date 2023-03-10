Private Sector Leaders Bill Monet & Bob Genter Held Up in Recognition of 2023 Wash100 Award Wins

On Friday, Executive Mosaic highlighted the tremendous achievements of 2023 Wash100 Award winners Bill Monet and Bob Genter , two private sector executives who have shown success in growing the reach of their organizations through contract awards.

The 10th anniversary Wash100 class represents the highly acclaimed award’s continued commitment to recognizing the most consequential figures in the vast government contracting space. Monet and Genter are prime examples of the leadership prowess the annual award seeks out during its selection process.

A four-time Wash100 Award winner, Monet, who currently serves as president and CEO of Akima , continued to drive the company’s presence further into the federal market last year.

Under Monet’s guidance, Akima’s infrastructure and logistics business arms as well as its subsidiaries Compass Point and RiverTech were selected for various awards throughout 2022. In December, Akima’s accomplishments culminated in a $333.9 million contract win with partner Amentum. To read Monet’s full profile, click here .

Genter, president of SAIC’s defense and civilian sector, earned his first Wash100 Award for his strong leadership in expanding SAIC’s defense and civilian business.

As a result of Genter’s impressive efforts to strengthen SAIC’s relationship with the defense community, the enterprise won a $200 million task order from the U.S. Army and later, a $757 million contract to support the Army Enterprise Service Desk. Genter’s work additionally secured SAIC awards from the Navy and other federal organizations. Click here to read his full profile.

In a spirited celebration of the incredible 2023 Wash100 class, Executive Mosaic is letting you choose your favorite winner in the annual Wash100 popular vote contest ! To cast a vote for Bill Monet and Bob Genter and your other favorite honorees, please visit Wash100.com .