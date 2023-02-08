U.S., Japan, Australia & India Launch Joint Challenge to Promote Responsible Cyber Habits

A cybersecurity challenge has been launched by the U.S., Japan, Australia and India — the four member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad — to promote the safe and responsible use of information technology in their territories.

In a joint statement released Tuesday by the White House, the group invited all Internet users, from individuals to organizations, to dedicate at least one hour to improving cyber hygiene between April 10 and 14.

The Quad Cyber Challenge includes a checklist of activities to keep devices safe from vulnerabilities over a five-day period.

Some of the steps are as simple as installing security updates, identifying phishing and other online scams, changing passphrases and using multi-factor authentication.

Participants will receive training and basic cybersecurity information resources throughout the duration of the event.