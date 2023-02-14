Roger Krone, Leidos CEO, on Company Growth & Market Performance

Leidos , a major player in the U.S. government contracting ecosystem, serves 25 unique markets and has a global presence in 125 countries. In a recent video interview , Executive Mosaic spoke with Roger Krone , CEO and chairman of Leidos, to get an inside look at where the company is headed and which markets are growing the fastest.

“We have always managed our portfolio with a thought to where the customer’s unmet needs are going,” said Krone, a ten-time Wash100 Award winner.

While Leidos is viewed as a traditional defense contractor, Krone said the company has diversified into the healthcare and civil markets, and that strategy has led to growth across Leidos’ entire portfolio.

This diversification strategy aimed to balance Leidos’ performance across market areas — for instance, Krone shared, perhaps if defense is performing well, healthcare and civil would be down, and vice versa. But Krone said right now, a bit surprisingly, “all of our markets tend to be up.”

The recent growth in Leidos’ defense market is driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and by shifts in the great power competition. But for the past 12-18 months, Leidos’ healthcare and civil markets are actually growing at a higher rate than its defense market.

“The magic of Leidos is to find capabilities and technologies that cross all of our markets so that when we invest in our internal research in development, we see benefits both in the traditional defense business and then in the non-defense businesses,” Krone said.

Find out more about Leidos’ core markets and capabilities — watch Roger Krone’s video interview here . To keep up with the latest insights from GovCon’s leaders, subscribe to Executive Mosaic’s YouTube channel .