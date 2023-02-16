Rank the 2023 Wash100 Elite; Vote for Your Favorite GovCon Leaders

Executive Mosaic‘s editorial team is in its third week of publishing individual profiles on 2023 Wash100 selections, recognizing 35 first-time inductees and 65 repeat winners.

As the elite roster is gradually unraveled every week, the popular vote list is also taking shape. In 2022, three-time inductee Lauren Knausenberger, chief information officer at the Department of the Air Force, ended up being the favorite Wash100 awardee.

This year, a fair share of government and industry officials are filling the popular vote rankings, as peers express appreciation for their contributions to the federal acquisition and contracting sector.

Microsoft Federal President Rick Wagner and Vice President of Defense Wes Anderson are currently leading the list, representing two of the six industry officials in the top 10. The four remaining spots are taken by government officials, led by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

As of Thursday morning, the top 10 most-voted awardees were:

