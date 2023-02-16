Executive Mosaic Honors Microsoft Federal’s Rick Wagner & Max Peterson of AWS as 2023 Wash100 Award Winners

Two of the most influential leaders working in the government contracting sector today — Rick Wagner , president of Microsoft Federal , and Max Peterson , vice president of Amazon Web Services ’ Worldwide Public Sector — were highlighted by Executive Mosaic in recognition of their 2023 Wash100 Award wins.

Executive Mosaic — GovCon’s premier media, events and membership organization — carefully selects the top 100 executives shaping the GovCon ecosystem each year. These distinguished individuals comprise the annual Wash100 list, which highlights the leaders to watch for the coming year.

Rick Wagner won his sixth consecutive Wash100 Award this year for his leadership in Microsoft’s cloud capabilities in support of national security missions and the Department of Defense. Notably, Microsoft was selected as one of four awardees on the DOD’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, which marks a monumental step in the department’s cloud journey. Read Wagner’s Wash100 profile on GovCon Wire to learn more.

Max Peterson clinched his second Wash100 win this year through his work elevating AWS’ cloud innovation efforts and playing a pivotal role in bringing the company closer to its federal customers. AWS was also chosen for a spot on the DOD’s JWCC contract. Click here to read Peterson’s Wash100 feature on ExecutiveBiz.

Now, it’s your turn to participate in GovCon’s most exciting race! In April, Executive Mosaic will announce the winner of the 2023 Wash100 popular vote competition. Vote for Rick Wagner and Max Peterson as your favorite GovCon executives at Wash100.com !

Executive Mosaic congratulates these two top-tier executives from JWCC awardee companies on their past, present and future contributions to the vital GovCon landscape.