Matt Tait and Gen. Chance Saltzman Spotlighted as 2023 Wash100 Award Winners

ManTech CEO & President Matt Tait and U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman are first-time Wash100 Award inductees.

The annual award represents the highest honor for government contracting industry figures. In its historic 10th year, Tait and Saltzman emerged as top performers in the intensive selection process, which measures the impact of each executive’s past and future contributions to the community.

Beginning 2022 as ManTech’s chief operating officer, Tait took on a guiding role in conducting the sale of the company to the Carlyle Group in a $4.2 billion go-private transaction that ended the company’s two decades as a publicly traded organization.

After nearly five years with ManTech and close to three in his previous role, his accomplished leadership elevated him to CEO in October. Shortly after Tait assumed his new position, ManTech received an $862 million task order to provide the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Combat Support and Service Support with full lifecycle support for its mission-critical systems. To read Tait’s full profile, click here .

Saltzman’s career with the Space Force began in September 2022 following his confirmation as chief of space operations by the Senate.

Just over two months after his official installation into the role, Saltzman released his first commander’s note, which details three lines of effort to ensure the future success of the Space Force. These pillars include surrounding the fielding of combat-ready forces, amplifying the guardian spirit and partnering to win. Click here to read Saltzman’s full profile.

