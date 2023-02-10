Harris Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Trust AI-Based Assistance in Government Services

A Harris Poll showed that 78 percent of Americans are concerned that artificial intelligence could lead to security risks when used in government services, healthcare and other high-value applications.

Only 48 percent of respondents believe in the safety and security of AI, according to the survey, which was conducted on behalf of MITRE and published on Thursday.

To get the public’s pulse on AI adoption, Harris Insights & Analytics polled 2,050 U.S. adults aged 18 and older in November 2022. The study found that only 49 percent felt comfortable about AI-based assistance in government benefits processing and in routine medical questions.

Seventy-five percent expressed concern about deepfakes and other malicious content, and majority agreed that government regulation and AI assurance measures are needed to protect the public.

“If the public doesn’t trust AI, adoption may be mostly limited to less important tasks like recommendations on streaming services or contacting a call center in the search for a human,” said Douglas Robbins, MITRE’s vice president of engineering and prototyping. “This is why we are working with government and industry on whole-of-nation solutions to boost assurance and help inform regulatory frameworks to enhance AI assurance.”

