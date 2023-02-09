Elisabeth Schmidt Joins Maximus as SVP for Technology and Consulting Services; Scott Barr Quoted

Elisabeth Schmidt has been appointed as one of the senior vice presidents for technology and consulting services at Maximus .

In this position, Schmidt will be responsible for assisting the company’s efforts to provide all-encompassing offerings to federal health agencies for enhanced citizen results, Maximus announced from Reston, Virginia on Thursday.

Schmidt noted the challenges currently facing federal healthcare, which include health equity and accessibility, data management and the application of new technologies within government health organizations.

“We want to help these agencies implement technology that is driven with a human-centered design approach and is focused on improving outcomes for citizens, including veterans, patients, and providers, among others,” she said.

For over 25 years, Schmidt has worked to provide consulting services for federal, state and local government customers as well as industry clients. Her experience is centered around complex program management and delivery and spans the areas of systems integration, application development, business process outsourcing and transformation programs.

“The foundation of our success in public health is built upon aligning experienced professionals with innovative technology solutions. It strengthens our ability to address complex transformative initiatives, such as data modernization, that will reimagine how federal health agencies operate,” said Scott Barr , who leads Maximus’ technology and consulting services practice.

Prior to joining Maximus, Schmidt served as a partner with IBM’s consulting business. She has previously worked with Eagle Hill Consulting as a senior director and with Accenture Federal Services as a managing director.

Schmidt’s appointment comes shortly after Maximus selected Joe Jeter as senior vice president for federal technology, a role in which he will lead the organization’s technology strategy and approach for federal agencies .

