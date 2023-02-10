DOE Requests Information on New Clean Energy Tech Commercialization Foundation; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has begun seeking industry comments on the establishment of a new foundation that will aim to raise and invest funds to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies.

The Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation will help facilitate public-private partnerships, invest in clean energy technology manufacturers and promote inclusion of underrepresented groups in DOE funding programs, the department said Thursday.

Authorized under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, FESI will be DOE’s first ever agency-related foundation and will be tasked with engaging with the philanthropic communities and private sector partners to boost the commercialization of existing and future clean energy technologies.

“This first-of-its-kind foundation will serve as a critical new partner to the Department in our efforts to strengthen American ingenuity and deliver the technologies of the future so critical to an equitable clean energy economy,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

DOE is seeking comments from national laboratory foundations, potential investors, industry stakeholders and other potential collaborators.

Responses gathered from the request for information will be used to inform DOE’s efforts to establish FESI by September 2023.