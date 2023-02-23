DLA Debuts New Tool to Coordinate Interagency Financial Agreements

The Defense Logistics Agency is set to roll out a new ServiceNow tool that is designed to serve as a single storage location for interagency financial transactions.

The DLA Information Operations developed the tool as a “one-stop shop” for the Department of the Treasury’s government invoicing program, memorandums of understanding, financial agreements and other documents, the agency said Wednesday.

Max Walens, head of DLA’s G-Invoicing Center of Excellence, said the new ServiceNow capability will capture “the evidentiary matter all in one place for DLA” and coordinate financial agreements in the system.

With the tool, DLA will “have the ability to coordinate agreements in the system instead of working them through email or DLA’s Task Management Tracker,” Walens said.

DLA will initially deploy the cloud-based platform as a management tool for developing agreements on the G-Invoicing side.

The announcement comes four months after DLA announced it is working toward completing the implementation of the G-Invoicing platform to standardize intragovernmental buy and sell transactions.