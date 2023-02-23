CDC’s Nonprofit Arm Calls for Multi-Sector Collaboration to Modernize Public Health IT Systems

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s fundraising organization aims to bring together government and industry stakeholders to drive the formation of public health information technology modernization partnerships.

The CDC Foundation said Wednesday it will co-host Industry Days on Feb. 27 and 28 for companies to learn about opportunities to help the agency update national infrastructure used to collect, analyze and disseminate critical health information.

“COVID-19 emphasized the need to have reliable, actionable data in near real time to ensure the delivery of rapid and equitable health care during a pandemic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Private sector attendees at the foundation’s joint event with CDC and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology will have the chance to share offerings with agency representatives.

Additionally, the nonprofit will launch its President’s Council soon and form a group within that council to recommend models for driving collaboration in the public health IT field.

“These partnerships open new pathways for technology, people and policies to gather and analyze data. The resulting intelligence will improve health and assure thriving and prosperous communities,” said Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation.

Congress established the foundation in 1995 to help CDC gain access to philanthropic and private resources that can advance the agency’s public health mission.