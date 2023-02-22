ARPA-E Funds 8 Projects to Break Impasse in Low-Energy Nuclear Reactions Research; Evelyn Wang Quoted

The Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy distributed a total of $10 million in funding to eight research projects focused on low-energy nuclear reactions.

The teams were chosen to participate in the ARPA-E LENR Exploratory Topic, which aims to clarify if LENR can be a viable clean energy source, the agency said Friday.

Two separate grants were received by yhe University of Michigan for experiments that will involve deuterium gas cycling and measurements of hypothetical neutron, gamma, and ion emissions. The other groups will be led by the following organizations:

Amphionic

Energetics Technology Center

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stanford University

Texas Tech University

“The teams announced today are set out to answer the question ‘does this area show promise, and if so, how? Or can we conclusively show that it does not?” ARPA-E Director Evelyn Wang commented. “While others have shied away from this space, ARPA-E wants to break through the knowledge impasse and deepen our understanding.”