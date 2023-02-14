Army Software Factory Supports Application Development to Enable U.S.-NATO Interoperability

The U.S. Army’s software factory has partnered with U.S. Army Europe and Africa Mission Command Support Branch to develop new applications intended to address challenges facing the U.S. military and its allies, DVIDS reported Monday.

During an interoperability exercise at 7th Army Training Command, ASF helped modernize an application developed to connect data between U.S. and NATO systems from the Army Tactical Assault Kit to enable a seamless exchange of information at the tactical edge.

“We’ve developed a path to production where apps go from origin to security scanning to deployment into Kubernetes clusters that will run on a TSI stack here on the edge of the battlefield,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Millett, a platform engineer with ASF.

Martin Christian Dudel, a civilian senior software engineer with USAREUR-AF, said the software factory transformed the application into a “container that can operate in a cloud native environment on the tactical edge bridging U.S. and NATO systems.”

ASF was launched in April 2021 at the Austin Community College in Texas to develop new applications and train soldier coders to improve operations through technology.