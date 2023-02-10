Airbus U.S.’ Rob Geckle & CIA’s Jennifer Ewbank Recognized With 2023 Wash100 Awards for Notable GovCon Contributions

On Friday, Executive Mosaic spotlighted the achievements of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense CEO Rob Geckle and Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Director for Digital Innovation Jennifer Ewbank , two 2023 Wash100 Award winners.

In its historic 10th anniversary year, the premier government contracting industry award has continued its tradition of evaluating key figures from all spaces under the GovCon umbrella to identify the most notable executives in the field. This year, Geckle and Ewbank’s impressive work propelled them into the highly-anticipated 2023 Wash100 class.

Geckle was honored with his first Wash100 Award for his impressive performance in expanding Airbus’ U.S. Space & Defense arm. His work as the company’s CEO has driven growth in a variety of federal focus areas, including communications, intelligence, satellites and surveillance.

Last year, Geckle’s leadership secured Airbus’ involvement in multiple new initiatives with U.S. public and private sector partners. In July, Airbus was chosen by Northrop Grumman to deliver over 40 satellite platforms as part of an existing Space Development Agency contract. Airbus also partnered with OneWeb last year to build the Arrow satellite bus and assumed the management of a $1.5 billion Army follow-on contract. Click here to read Rob Geckle’s full profile.

Ewbank earned her second consecutive Wash100 Award for her dedication to empowering collaboration between government and industry. She has continuously pushed for the development and implementation of novel technologies in the federal space and has spoken extensively on the importance of innovation through partnership.

Continuing her work into 2023, Ewbank has already called for industry to work alongside the CIA’s Open Source Enterprise to develop open-source intelligence offerings. To read Jennifer Ewbank’s full profile, click here .

The anticipated annual Wash100 popular vote contest has commenced. To select Rob Geckle and Jennifer Ewbank as your favorite 2023 Wash100 winners, please visit Wash100.com .