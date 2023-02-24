AFRL Stands Up New Directorate Focused on S&T Partnerships

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has established a new directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to oversee the Department of the Air Force’s strategic partnerships focused on expanding its science and technology enterprise.

AFRL said Thursday the newly launched Strategic Partnering Directorate includes personnel from the Small Business Directorate and Plans and Programs Partnerships division and serves as a “one-stop shop” for S&T partnership across the department.

Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of AFRL, shared that the development of the new unit will “scale best practices and deliver efficiencies across the enterprise.”

According to Tim Bunning, chief technology officer of AFRL, the directorate will work to unify individual research requirements throughout the DAF’s technological focus areas.

“In today’s environment, there is an increased need to shift to an integrated approach that leverages and evaluates S&T needs across the entire enterprise. A more holistic approach to partnerships will accelerate the advancement of S&T for both the Air Force and the Space Force,” Bunning added.