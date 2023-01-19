Victor LaGroon Appointed 1st Chief Diversity Officer at VA

Victor LaGroon, a U.S. Army veteran, has been named the first chief diversity officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he is responsible for developing strategy and overseeing its inclusive, diversity, equity and access initiatives.

VA said Tuesday LaGroon worked as director of strategic partnerships and alliances for the health equity division within the Department of Population Sciences at City of Hope prior to joining the agency.

Now, the VA official has oversight of I-DEA programs and policies, facilitating their department-wide creation, adoption and execution to support agency strategic priorities.

LaGroon’s career includes time with the Black Veterans Empowerment Council as chairman, GoCivic Chicago as member of its board of directors, Chicago’s VA Office as director and Army as intelligence analyst.