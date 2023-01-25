USSF, USCG Team Up to Optimize Space Capabilities for Warfighters

The research arms of the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Coast Guard have agreed to collaborate on delivering enhanced space-related capabilities for the joint warfighter.

Under a memorandum of agreement, the USSF Science, Technology, and Research Directorate and USCG Research and Development Center will coordinate the sharing of information and best practices between the organizations to develop warfighting capabilities and technologies, USSF said Tuesday.

USCG Research and Development Center will provide the USSF directorate with access to its infrastructure, facilities and personnel to support mission objectives and operations in the space domain.

“We quickly realized the value that this relationship presented for both agencies soon after the Space Force participated in a Coast Guard strategic study that examined the Coast Guard’s future role in space governance, use of spaced based technology and research areas,” said Capt. Daniel Keane, USCG research and development commanding officer.

Keane signed the agreement with Joel Mozer, director of science, technology and research at USSF. It marks the first-ever collaboration between the two service branches.