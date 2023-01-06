US-UK Team Demos Joint AI Toolbox for Military Use

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the U.K.’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory have jointly demonstrated an artificial intelligence toolbox during two military exercises to showcase the use of integrated AI technologies in various defense applications.

A joint AI Taskforce first deployed the toolbox at the Project Convergence 22 experiment held at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California. At the event, the toolbox exhibited its capability to draw together data from autonomous platforms, label data, train and retain algorithms deployed on high-performance computers to deliver mission-specific AI, Dstl said Thursday.

The task force took the lessons learned from the first exercise to apply the AI toolbox to a new operational environment as part of the Dstl Hydra project’s Integrated Concept Evaluation trials held at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, U.K.

During the trials, the team showed that the joint AI platform can provide rapid updates to AI deployed onto autonomous systems by ingesting new data sources.

“The joint AI Toolbox, with its ability to adapt and deliver AI for different joint military missions is critical. AI flexibility and speed is key to moving us towards this goal,” said Lee Seversky, U.S. AI Toolbox lead.