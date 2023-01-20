Sandy Radesky Named CISA Associate Director of Vulnerability Management

Sandy Radesky, former deputy command information officer for U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, has been appointed associate director of vulnerability management at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The U.S. Air Force veteran brings to the role more than two decades of experience in cyber operations, information security, threat detection and response and vulnerability management, CISA said in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

In her most recent role, Radesky oversaw efforts to position FLTCYBERCOM as the central operating authority for the U.S. Navy’s networks.

Radesky also served as director of information and technology and analytics for the national COVID-19 response effort of the Countermeasures Acceleration Group, where she helped streamline the distribution of vaccines and therapeutics across the country.

Before joining the Navy, she was deputy director of operations at Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Network responsible for overseeing operational-level command and control and cyberspace operations.

Radesky also held various roles of increasing responsibility during her seven-year career at the Defense Information Systems Agency, including as head of the Global Operations Command Defensive Cyber Operations Security Center located at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.