Former STRATCOM Advisor Rich McManus Named Deputy Director of Space Force Design Integration Office

Rich McManus, former senior technical advisor to the U.S. Strategic Command, has joined the U.S. Space Force as deputy director of its Force Design Integration Office, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

He built his 27-year career in the Department of Defense, serving in positions in the Armed Forces as well as in combatant commands.

McManus began as a mission commander and function check pilot for the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 5 under the U.S. Navy in Guam. He transferred to the Navy’s Helicopter Training Squadron 18 in Florida as an instruction pilot.

The executive’s first role in the U.S. combatant commands was chief of plans evaluation and research/experiments under the Strategic Command. He went on to become a crisis action planner for the Africa Command, and returned to STRATCOM as a strategic planner at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.