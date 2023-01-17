Report: Germany’s New Minister to Decide Whether to Send Tanks to Ukraine

Germany’s new defense minister is set to decide whether to authorize the delivery of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine in support of the latter’s fight against Russian invasion, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Boris Pistorius succeeds Christine Lambrecht as Germany’s defense secretary and is expected to host U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a two-time Wash100 awardee, on Thursday ahead of a meeting of Western allies on Friday at a U.S. airbase in Germany.

Berlin has expressed concerns that approving tanks for Ukraine could be looked at as an escalation of the conflict, according to the report.

“All of this currently relies on the German government’s decisions – not only whether the Germans will supply their own Leopards, but whether or not they’ll give permissions to others. I would urge my German colleagues to do that,” said Ben Wallace, U.K. defense secretary.

Finland and Poland have said they would send battle tanks to Ukraine once Germany grants its approval.

DOD News reported the U.S. has agreed to send Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine and Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the country respects the decisions of NATO and other allies with regard to security assistance to the Eastern European country.

“We’re absolutely supportive of any type of defense capabilities that our international allies and partners can provide to Ukraine to include tanks,” Ryder said.