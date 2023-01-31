NGA Harnesses Commercial Capabilities to Advance National Security Via EIM Contract; Shelby Pierson Quoted

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Economic Indicator Monitoring contract is evidence of NGA’s integration of commercial GEOINT, analytics and other platforms and services into its workflows to further advance national security missions and capabilities.

“EIM demonstrates how we can strengthen our national security and global partnerships when we harmonize our government capabilities with those of the commercial sector,” Shelby Pierson, deputy director of NGA’s source management and operations component, said in a statement published Monday.

Under EIM, NGA has broadened its collection and analysis capabilities, enabling the agency to provide situational awareness to GEOINT analysts.

“This type of holistic approach, which was jointly developed by Source and Analysis, uses the full spectrum of tools and diverse sources available to us as a GEOINT community … helping ensure we get the right data to the right users at the right time,’’ Pierson noted.

NGA said it plans to continue procuring unclassified commercial GEOINT using analytical methods, computer vision detections, nontraditional sources and artificial intelligence and machine learning models through EIM.

In November, NGA increased the ceiling value of the EIM contract — which was originally awarded to five vendors in August 2021 — to $60 million.