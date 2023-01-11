NASA Grants Funding to 14 Research Studies on Space Technology; Michael LaPointe Quoted

NASA will grant $175,000 worth of funding to 14 initial-stage studies under the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program as it continues to foster space technology developments that could support future missions.

The space agency said Tuesday that the awarded endeavors, which are all in their conceptual development stage, include research on fluidic telescopes, space exploration, long-distance lunar characterization, manufacturing techniques and power systems, among others.

NIAC researchers will look into the feasibility of the Phase 1 projects, map out necessary technology development, identify potential mitigating factors and search for transition opportunities to materialize the concepts. 10 out of the 14 researchers are first-time NIAC funding recipients.

“These initial Phase I NIAC studies help NASA determine whether these futuristic ideas could set the stage for future space exploration capabilities and enable amazing new missions,” said Michael LaPointe, program executive for the NASA program.