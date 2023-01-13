House Bill to Form Civilian Group of Cyber, Digital Experts

A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers has introduced legislation to establish a civilian organization that will work to address the digital and cybersecurity needs of federal government agencies.

The bill, introduced by Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., would require the General Services Administration to manage and assign a group of individuals, called the National Digital Reserve Corps, to agencies that request support, Gonzales’ office said Wednesday.

It would allow reservists to work on digital and cybersecurity projects, digital education and training and technology development for the federal government for 30 days per calendar year over a three-year period.

The legislation would also provide the reservists the opportunity to obtain training and education and receive security clearances.

“The National Digital Reserve Corps strives to fill that void with civilian industry experts working in service to our federal government and our national security. This will bring the ingenuity and expertise of the private sector to our federal government to bolster our nation’s cybersecurity defense,” Gonzales said.