Guy Cavallo: OPM Focuses on Customer Experience for Website Overhaul Plans

The Office of Personnel Management plans to update its website to enable users to immediately access information and quickly gain responses to their inquiries related to benefits, retirement, pay and employment, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

“Right now, you would have to hop to multiple OPM program offices to get that information. When we do this, it’s going to be much more based around common customer experiences than just OPM’s core structure,” Guy Cavallo, chief information officer at OPM, told FNN in an interview.

The agency will consider technology and content as it overhauls the website.

For the technology aspect, OPM will migrate the backend system to a cloud-based platform.

“That’ll be under the hood, and people won’t realize it, but from an OPM standpoint, it’s going to give us a much more resilient and elastic website to be able to deal with the future,” Cavallo said.

When it comes to the content portion, the CIO office will work to align the website redesign with the Executive Order on improving federal customer experience and service.

“We already are building user stories on [topics such as], ‘I’m a current federal employee, and I want to look at my benefit, so I want to look at what changes if I move to another agency,’” Cavallo noted.