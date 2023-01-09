DOD Launches Solicitation for Novel On-site Geothermal Power Plant

The Department of Defense is planning to build an on-site geothermal power facility and has launched a solicitation for vendors who can propose a novel, sustainable approach.

According to a notice posted by the Defense Innovation Unit, the prototype geothermal system will be considered for installation in DOD’s locations across the U.S.

DOD is exploring the potential of geothermal electricity as a stable and continuous power resource to ensure uninterrupted military missions. The only such facility owned by the agency is located at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, which uses conventional geothermal power that is exported to the grid.

The chosen vendors will be responsible for data gathering, design and the deal structure for the generation and distribution technology. The contract may be sole-source, follow-on or in the form of a production agreement.

The agency is looking at military bases in Idaho, Texas, Alaska and California to serve as the prototype locations. Proposals are due by Jan. 20.