DISA Requests Info on Next-Generation EMS Strategic Roadmap Development

The Defense Information Systems Agency is seeking industry input on a range of topics to support the development of a plan designed to guide the implementation of the Department of Defense’s activities aimed at ensuring U.S. electromagnetic spectrum superiority.

In a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov, DISA said the Senate Armed Services Committee requires that DOD engage and seek input from industry stakeholders to establish the Next-Generation Electromagnetic Spectrum Strategic Roadmap.

DISA is looking to identify ways to promote advanced forms of EMS spectrum sharing between military and commercial systems, find opportunities to accelerate the integration of advanced dynamic spectrum techniques in congested environments and review available tools designed to process large quantities of spectrum data.

Military operations in air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace domains rely on EMS and to achieve a multidomain advantage, DOD aims to focus on five key areas: develop superior EMS technology, evolve a fully integrated EMS infrastructure, pursue total force spectrum readiness, secure EMS-focused partnerships and establish effective governance for EMS.

Interested parties have until Feb. 10 to respond to the request for information.