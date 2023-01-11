DIA CIO Doug Cossa Discusses New Strategy to Maintain AI Competitiveness in US

Doug Cossa, chief information officer of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said that DIA’s new artificial intelligence strategy is designed to ensure the interoperability of data as well as the technologies reading them.

In an interview with Government Matters, Cossa elaborated on the organization’s upcoming AI initiatives to keep up with adversaries and other countries in the race for technology.

Since DIA supports multiple functions such as foundational military intelligence, it has to deal with massive amounts of global data ranging from people to intent and facilities. The agency intends to make sense of all the information it receives and to share it with government and foreign partners through AI, machine learning and cloud computing, Cossa explained. One initiative is the Machine-assisted Analytic Rapid-repository System, which will transition foundational military intelligence into a cloud-based environment.

He also touched on the modernization of the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, which has been in use for more than 30 years. DIA is working to boost the system’s cybersecurity to include zero trust architecture, he stated.

Furthermore, Cossa highlighted his AI talent acquisition strategies, which include celebrating employees to encourage retention, and hiring new recruits with disabilities and making their working environment effective.

Other AI advancements are set to be discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit, which will be held on Feb. 16 in McLean, Virginia. Click on the image below to register.