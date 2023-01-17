Biden Announces Intent to Appoint 8 Members to National Science Board

President Biden announced his intent to appoint eight members to a National Science Foundation body that provides advice and recommendations on the development of national policies related to research and education in science and engineering.

The 25-member National Science Board was established to serve as an adviser to Congress and the president, authorize NSF awards, provide congressional testimony and publish reports relevant to the science and engineering enterprise.

Members of the board consist of science and engineering experts from industry and academia representing a variety of disciplines and geographic areas.

Biden’s appointees are:

Deborah Loewenberg Ball, professor of education at the University of Michigan

Vicki Chandler, provost at Minerva University

Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska, professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Geodetic Engineering at The Ohio State University

Marvi Ann Matos Rodriguez, director of engineering at Boeing.

Keivan Stassun, Stevenson chair in physics and astronomy at Vanderbilt University

Merlin Theodore, advanced fibers manufacturing group lead for Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Manufacturing Science Division

Wanda Elaine Ward, executive associate chancellor for public engagement at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Bevlee Watford, associate dean for equity and engagement and professor of engineering education at Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering

National Science Board members will serve for a term of six years.

“The National Science Board plays an indispensable role in helping the National Science Foundation advance American innovation to achieve our highest aspirations, and helping the American people understand the importance of the U.S. science and engineering enterprise,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a previous Wash100 awardee.