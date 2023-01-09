Biden Administration Dedicates Over $3B in Funding to Ukraine Security Initiatives; Laura Cooper Quoted

The Biden Administration has allotted nearly $3.1 billion to continue U.S. security aid to Ukraine through the delivery of a wide array of supplies including combat vehicles, artillery, munitions and other necessary equipment.

Included in the funding is a presidential drawdown of equipment from Department of Defense inventories valued at up to $2.85 billion as well as the Department of State ’s allotment of $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to support long-term advancements within the Ukrainian military , the DOD announced on Monday.

“The war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now, and we have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians continue to resist Russian aggression,” said Laura Cooper , deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

Cooper also stressed the strategic importance of preventing Russia from taking over Ukraine.

The military package includes 50 M2-A2 Bradley fighting vehicles, which will be equipped with 500 tube-launched, optically sighted, wire guides or TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25 millimeter ammunition.

According to Cooper, the Bradley was selected as a result of the federal government’s constant assessment of changing needs on the Ukrainian battlefield , which have evolved throughout the conflict.

“What you are seeing is a recognition that this is the right time for us to provide this armored capability,” she said.

Also included in the drawdown authority are 100 M-113 armored personnel carriers, 50 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles and 138 Humvees. The U.S. will additionally deliver RIM-7 missiles and Zuni rockets as well as artillery such as self-propelled 155 millimeter Paladin howitzers, 105 millimeter towed howitzers and thousands of rounds.

Supplementary funding of $682 million in foreign military financing will be provided by the State Department to encourage and backfill necessary military equipment for Ukraine while the Biden Administration continues to call upon allies and partners to donate critical capabilities to the embattled nation.

Since President Biden assumed office, the U.S. has allocated over $24.9 billion to support Ukraine’s security.