Air Force Revamps Application for Source Selection Info Validation

The U.S. Air Force has modernized a 20-year-old application used by all major air commands to process and communicate source selection evaluation data across 32 bases.

Teams utilize EZ Source for all unclassified competitive acquisitions worth $100 and above as required by the Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement MP5315.3, the service branch said Thursday.

The application modernization initiative covers an updated user interface, cloud migration and automated DD2875 process. Advanced member security controls as well as procedural source selection information validation have also been installed.

The platform is estimated to support over $239 billion in acquisitions spanning the Air Force and the Defense Health Agency.