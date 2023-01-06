6 Companies to Use DOE Supercomputers for Clean Energy Tech Manufacturing

Six U.S.-based clean energy technology companies have been selected to receive funding to use the Department of Energy’s network of supercomputers to optimize their manufacturing processes and boost product development.

Awardees under the High-Performance Computing for Manufacturing program will access HPC facilities at DOE national laboratories and apply advanced modeling, simulation and data analysis to streamline the development of decarbonization technologies, DOE said Wednesday.

The awardees and their partner laboratories are:

Allegheny Technologies and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Danieli USA and National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Ford Motor Company and Sandia National Laboratory

M2X Energy and Argonne National Laboratory

Siemens and Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Solar Turbines and Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The companies will receive $300,000 each — totaling $1.8 million for all six across the whole endeavor — and work on projects focusing on a range of topics, including enhancing the battery performance of electric vehicles and increasing the production of near-net shape mill-products to lower energy use and reduce carbon emissions.

HPC4Mfg is managed under the High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation initiative and is funded by the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office.