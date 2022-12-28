USAF Squadron Discusses Government-Industry C2 Collaboration at Industry Event

The U.S. Air Force 505th Command and Control Wing’s 805th Combat Training Squadron held a classified industry day to demonstrate its in capabilities in developing, testing and delivering key command and control technologies.

The squadron, which is also known as the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, hosted 120 industry experts, including small tech companies, at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada earlier this month.

The event included discussions on C2 challenges, future requirements and how government-industry collaboration can use venues such as ShOC-N’s Industry Day to advance C2 technologies and gather warfighter feedback about the innovations.

“The systems we need exist today, but they are being developed in stovepipes,” Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th CCW commander, said in his keynote speech at the event. “We need our industry and government partners to come together under one roof, on one network, to figure out how to link these advanced tools in a meaningful way that allows us to execute C2 rapidly and simultaneously across security classifications and levels of war.”

Coleman also emphasized the importance of advanced intelligence and machine learning and the automation of “everything that starts and ends with data.”

ShOC-N will host another industry day tentatively scheduled for June 2023.