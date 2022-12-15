Senate Approves Measure Banning TikTok Use on Government Devices

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would prevent federal employees from installing or using the Chinese social media app TikTok on official devices, Reuters reported.

The bill will need to pass in the House of Representatives before the current congressional session ends next week and receive final approval from President Biden to become law.

According to the legislation’s sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., “TikTok is a major security risk to the United States, and it has no place on government devices.”

Hawley re-introduced the bill in legislation in 2021 after a similar measure that the Senate passed in a prior Congress failed to advance in the lower chamber.

A day before the Senate approval, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has proposed a bipartisan bill that would prohibit TikTok from operating in the U.S. amid national security threats.