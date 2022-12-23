Sen. Rob Portman Urges OMB to Issue Guidance on Federal Use of AI Systems

Senator Rob Portman has asked the Office of Management and Budget for an update on the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence in Government Act, which was passed in 2020 and directs OMB to issue guidance to federal agencies with regard to the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Portman, the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, made the request through a letter addressed to OMB Director Shalanda Young, the committee said Thursday.

“In the absence of OMB guidance, the value of those systems remain in doubt. To that end, as we approach the two year anniversary of passage of the AI in Government Act, I urge OMB to swiftly issue this guidance to ensure that the use of AI across the federal government is effective, ethical, and accountable,” Portman stated.

The AI in Government Act, which became law as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in December 2020, requires OMB to coordinate with the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the General Services Administration to provide a memorandum to the head of each agency to inform the development of policies concerning federal procurement and use of AI systems and identify best practices to safeguard civil liberties and national security while mitigating discrimination or bias associated with AI adoption.

According to Portman’s letter, OMB has not yet issued its guidance or delivered the required template for agencies to submit their plans.

“As the federal government continues to deploy and operate AI systems, it is incumbent on agencies to ensure those systems comply with the minimum requirements in law for the safety and integrity of such systems,” the senator emphasized.

