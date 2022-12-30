Sen. Jerry Moran Appointed Co-Chair of Senate Army Caucus; Sen. Jack Reed Quoted

Senator Jerry Moran , R-Kan., a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors, has been appointed to succeed Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. as co-chair of the Senate Army Caucus , Moran’s office said Thursday.

The bipartisan caucus is composed of over 30 senators from across the nation and advocates for initiatives intended to advance the U.S. Army goals.

Co-Chair Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. said Moran has been a “steadfast advocate” for the U.S. soldiers in the Senate.

“The Army is fundamentally a ‘People First’ organization, and the Senate Army Caucus is committed to supporting our soldiers, their families and our Army civilians and veterans. Sen. Moran will be a tremendous partner in this endeavor,” emphasized Reed.

To craft legislation in line with Army priorities, the caucus meets with the service’s leadership to receive timely information regarding the military branch’s readiness and evaluate soldier quality of life programs.

Inhofe, who currently serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced in February that he is retiring from the Senate on Jan. 3, 2023.