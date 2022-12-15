Secretary of State Antony Blinken Unveils Plans to Form Bureau of Global Health Security & Diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced plans to establish the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy in response to the national security risks arising from different global health crises.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Blinken said he intends to appoint Global AIDS Coordinator John Nkengasong as head of the bureau.

To advance the new division’s objectives, the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator will work with other agencies under the State Department, including the Office of International Health and Biodefense, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs and the functions of the Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security.

The bureau’s structure will enhance the prevention, detection and response to existing and future health threats, according to Blinken, who received the Wash100 Award in 2021. He added that he is “looking forward to working Congress” toward the creation of the new division.