Riverside Research COO Highlights Importance of ‘Cognitive Diversity’ in National Security Missions

Diversity is not just a trendy topic, a box to check or an add-on for companies in today’s GovCon landscape. Riverside Research Chief Operations Officer Alka Bhave said diversity actually impacts our national security missions and the capabilities of our country.

“We need the brightest, most innovative minds to solve our continuously evolving national security challenges,” said Bhave in a new video interview with Executive Mosaic. “When we have diversity in gender, diversity in ethnicity, diversity in age, diversity in where people come from and the experiences that they bring, that all results in cognitive diversity.”

Cognitive diversity, Bhave shared, is a key factor in producing “novel and creative solutions that will help us maintain our technological and economic edge” on the global stage.

Bhave is a member of Riverside Research’s diversity, equity and inclusion steering council, which aims to create a more inclusive environment for groups often marginalized in STEM — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The council was established to ensure that all of Riverside’s business units and functional groups have an active role in fostering and supporting cognitive diversity throughout the organization.

In her video interview, Bhave also discussed the current state of the federal research and development environment, the fiscal year 2023 Department of Defense budget, transitioning a technology from prototyping to fielding and more. Click here to watch Alka Bhave’s full interview.