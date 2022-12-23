Policy Think Tank Founder Richard Revesz Confirmed as Head of Federal Regulatory Office

Richard Revesz , a New York University law professor who founded the Institute for Policy Integrity, was confirmed by the Senate to serve as administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs , through a voice vote Wednesday.

His confirmation follows an announcement from President Joe Biden in September, in which Revesz was nominated to lead the office responsible for conducting reviews of agencies’ proposed and finalized regulations and collections of information from the public.

OIRA operates within the Office of Management and Budget.

Revesz most recently served as Dean Emeritus at the New York University School of Law and director of the Institute for Policy and Integrity think tank focused on promoting policies related to the environment, consumers and public health.

He has authored more than 80 articles about environmental policies and the institutional conditions influencing the creation of regulatory policy.

Born in Argentina, Revesz immigrated to the U.S. when he was 17 and graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University.

He holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.