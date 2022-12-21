Peraton Subsidiary Books $343M TSA Contract for IT Support; John Coleman Quoted

A Peraton subsidiary has won a $342.7 million Transportation Security Administration award to operate, maintain and improve the agency’s information technology equipment, services and processes.

Under the IMPACT II contract, Perspecta Enterprise Solutions will provide support for the TSA community, which includes approximately 85,000 federal employees, contractors and other personnel at domestic and select international locations, Peraton announced from Herndon, Virginia on Wednesday.

“As the TSA continues to advance their mission of protecting our nation’s vital transportation systems and those who use them, Peraton is proud to provide the technologies and talent needed to support their evolving IT mission requirements,” said John Coleman , president of Peraton’s citizen security and public services sector.

Services delivered by the company are aimed to “protect the nation’s transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce” through the efficient provision of security technology.

The original solicitation from TSA was issued to seek out contractor support for IT management, performance analysis and collaborative technologies II requirement. Specific tasks requested include operating and maintaining the agency’s IT capabilities, designing and implementing TSA-directed system and infrastructure changes and providing programmatic management.

Perspecta was reconfirmed as the contract recipient following CACI’s protest challenging the issuance of the task order, which was denied by the Government Accountability Office.

Earlier this year, Perspecta won a $563 million award from the Department of Defense’s Cyber Crime Center for technology support services. Under the Technical, Analytical and Business Operations Services task order, the organization is providing digital and multimedia forensics, technical development, cyber analytics and vulnerability sharing support for the DOD.