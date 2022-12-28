Peraton Secures Seat on $1.7B NCI BPA for IT Services; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Peraton has won a spot on a five-year, unrestricted $1.7 billion blanket purchase agreement from the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute .

Under the agreement, Peraton is expected to deliver information technology and professional IT services to the agency’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Technology, the Reston, Virginia-based organization said Wednesday.

“As a leading mission capability integrator and enterprise IT provider, our team is poised and ready to support the agency,” said Tarik Reyes , president of Peraton’s defense mission and health solutions sector.

Through the BPA, customer value partners and Peraton are responsible for providing DevSecOps, cloud support , IT operations and service desk assistance as well as cybersecurity, engineering and data management capabilities.

Services performed by the company are intended to help progress NCI’s mission of leading, conducting and supporting cancer research to progress scientific understanding and promote longer, healthier lives.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver impactful outcomes to NCI’s critical mission and meet the agency’s requirements,” Reyes remarked.

Alongside its research efforts, work conducted by the institute includes training and information-sharing, which supports improvements in cancer detection, diagnosis and care and contributes to reducing rates of cancer-related deaths and new cancer cases in the U.S.

This award follows Peraton’s multiple contract wins for IT support services this year. Earlier this month, Perspecta Enterprise Solutions , a Peraton subsidiary, booked a $342.7 million Transportation Security Administration contract to operate, maintain and improve the agency’s IT equipment, services and processes .

Perspecta also received a potential 10-year, $2 billion contract from the Defense Health Agency to bolster its military health database by standardizing enterprise-wide IT processes and procedures .