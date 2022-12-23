OSTP Seeks Input on National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is inviting public input on the potential benefits of biotechnology and biomanufacturing advancements to the U.S. government’s sustainability targets.

The request for information notice posted on Federal Register is part of the Biden administration’s National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, which aims to stimulate innovations in multiple sectors from agriculture to national security.

The federal government intends to explore the use of biotech and bioprocessing to advance technologies in health, food and agriculture, supply chain, climate change, energy, and national and economic security.

To that end, OSTP is seeking expert opinion from the industry, scientific community and academia on matters such as the creation of a data ecosystem to support U.S. bioeconomy breakthroughs.

OSTP issued the RFI on Tuesday and will accept feedback until Jan. 20.