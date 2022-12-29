NSF Teams Up with Federal Agencies to Launch AI Program for Minority Serving Institutions

The National Science Foundation has launched its new Expanding AI Innovation through Capacity Building and Partnerships program, which is intended to increase the involvement of minority serving institutions in artificial intelligence research, education and workforce development.

ExpandAI follows strategies outlined in the 2019 update to the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan, which details areas of importance for federal investments in AI research and development , NSF said Wednesday.

“We envision that this program will not only broaden minority serving institution participation in AI research and education but also inspire culturally relevant AI research activities that address the specific needs of these institutions and their communities,” said Abiodun Ilumoka , NSF program director and ExpandAI co-lead.

ExpandAI includes two tracks. The first is centered around building pilot AI programs for minority serving institutions while the second focuses on scaling up existing research and education initiatives as well as promoting new collaborations with AI institutes.

The program was established in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, the Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the DOD Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.