Laura Stanton: GSA to Grant EIS Transition Extension to DOJ, DHS

The General Services Administration is planning to give the departments of Homeland Security and Justice a two-year extension to complete their transitions to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle.

Laura Stanton, the assistant commissioner for the Federal Acquisition Service’s Office of Information Technology Category, said in a blog post published Friday that DHS and DOJ will have until May 31, 2026 to finalize their EIS transition plans.

Stanton said that both agencies have requested the extensions, citing multiple factors including disruptions in the global supply chain and challenges brought by the pandemic.

GSA has agreed to create the extensions to help the departments carry out their plans without disrupting the delivery of critical services.

The agency expects there are more than 60 contracts that will need extensions after the May 31, 2024 deadline.

“GSA will execute modifications to extend each contract. The justification for these modifications will detail the current status, the delays and obstacles agencies have faced in their transitions, and the timeline in which they expect to have their transitions completed,” Stanton said.